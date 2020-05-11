Bruce: Nice Weather To Start The Week-Heat And Humidity Rise Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After an incredible weekend, we get another nice day for your Monday. Sunny and pleasant conditions continue to start off the week with low humidity and highs near 80.
Big changes are on the way as we get into the mid-week. Temps will be on the rise as well as the humidity bringing an early summer feel. While it will be warm, this is actually on par for this time of year. Daily, spotty pop-up showers and storms will begin mid-week and last through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.