Businesses prepare for re-opening as state lifts stay-at-home order

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All those non-essential businesses included in phase one can re-open, but with some restrictions. They’re limited to 25 percent occupancy, and a mask will be required for any customer interaction.
But business owners say they're ready to re-open under those guidelines.
Thousands of clients have gone without their beauty appointments for almost eight weeks now at H2O salon and spa. Salon owners and sisters, Holli Gaspard and Heather Mahoney say they're ready to welcome them back.
“Let’s face it, everyone wants to get rid of their gray so taking care of their color shaping them up and really getting you in and I hate to say it, but getting you out which is typically how we don’t like to do it,” said Mahoney.
Limiting customers’ time inside the salon is one of the many social distancing and hygiene measures the pair have come up with. Clients will also be required to wear masks and gloves given to them at the door, they will also take temperatures, spread out workspaces, and stay open longer to accommodate the back-logged list of clients.
“It’s knowing how to juggle that and still make everyone again feel safe practice the right protocol and for us to move forward so we can all look beautiful come May 15th,” they said.
“Meanwhile, New Orleans gyms and other facilities slated to reopen under the governor’s plan are staying cautiously optimistic waiting to hear the mayor’s plan for the city.
Members at F45 Training in the Garden District are still getting in a sweat session, though it is online.
While surprised to hear the governor include gyms in phase one, Co-owner Tyler Sothoron says they are ready to open their doors.
“Hopefully Friday, Saturday is a new opening day for us,” said Sothoron.
With policies and sanitary measures in place, like frequent cleanings and mask requirements for instructors and gloves for members, he hopes city leaders will allow them to re-open.
“We are here to make this a safe environment for everyone, we know gyms have a bit of a reputation for germs and bacteria such things it’s a fact so we’re going to do our best really double time to clean and disinfect everything as much as we can… we want to be friends and family here not just a gym,” said Sothoron.
Despite social distancing requirements, newly scheduled hair appointments and gym classes indicate a returning sense of community.
“That’s something we really miss and I know our guests missed that from us because we are family we really are,” said Gaspard.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.