Governor announces phase one of reopening; business owners say they’re ready

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Business owners have been waiting for this announcement.
They are more than ready to reopen and they've been planning for it.
Some businesses have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while others, like restaurants were able to continue operating.
Restaurants have only had take out and seating outside for the past ten days, but sales are down for some as much as 80 percent. In St. Bernard Parish, Brewsters Restaurant and Lounge renovated the entire business in preparation for reopening. They say they'll have it ready to go.
Chef Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie said Mother’s Day is usually one of the busiest days for the year, so they’ve taken a hit not just yesterday but for months now.
Still, the Chef says they've pressed on to prepare, painting, cleaning and getting the staff ready to reopen the inside of the restaurant.
"At least with 25 percent of the customers... it’s good and you know we took all the table out, shampooed the carpet, cleaned the walls, painted the walls. We rearranged the pictures. We need to go back to work because my employees are waiting for me... they say, Chef, when can we come back. We want to come back. We are so anxious to come back,” says Chef Andrea Apuzzo.
"Financially and emotionally, people are just ready to get back to how things were before. People want to get out and enjoy time with their family. We have so many loyal customers. It's just a local community, and they just want to get out and support their businesses,” says Jessica Reab.
In restaurants, the tables will have to be ten feet apart, the employees will have to wear masks and there is only a 25 percent occupancy inside the business.
