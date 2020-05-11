Here comes the humidity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The good feeling air will be but a memory by later this week. It’s almost inevitable that by the time Memorial Day approaches our chances for a meaningful cold front evaporate and the summer muggies begin to creep back in. It stays nice into Wednesday with a little more humidity.
It will definitely feel humid by Thursday and there will be a daily chance for a few showers and storms. Daily rain chances last into the beginning of next week before a hotter and drier trend moving toward the Memorial Day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.