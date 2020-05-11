Jefferson Parish to follow state Phase 1 guidelines for 21 days

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says they want to keep these public spaces open, but only if social distancing is maintained. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:02 PM

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Officials say they intend to follow the state’s Phase 1 reopening guidelines for 21 days.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will be ending the statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, May 15. He also announced that the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening.

Jefferson Parish sent out an alert to residents stating that the parish will be in Phase 1 for 21 days.

Phase 1 will allow many business that are considered non-essential, such as hair and nail salons, to reopen with restrictions.

