Jefferson Parish to follow state Phase 1 guidelines for 21 days

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Officials say they intend to follow the state’s Phase 1 reopening guidelines for 21 days.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will be ending the statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, May 15. He also announced that the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening.
Jefferson Parish sent out an alert to residents stating that the parish will be in Phase 1 for 21 days.
Phase 1 will allow many business that are considered non-essential, such as hair and nail salons, to reopen with restrictions.
