JUST IN: What will reopen in Louisiana on Friday

Today (May 11) at the governor’s press conference, he announced that the state will be moving into Phase 1 on May 15. The decision was made after consultation with OPH epidemiologists, as well as other health officials and professionals across the state. The order will be effective statewide. The stay-at-home order will be lifted for everyone, but we will continue to encourage those vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible. The 10-person gathering restriction will be lifted, however, the White House plan for Opening Up America Again advises avoiding socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing and we will continue to encourage everyone to abide by this guidance. While the proclamation will not require the general public to wear masks when they are in public, like other states have, we will be strongly encouraging people to wear masks when they are in public, not to protect themselves, but to protect the people around them. Additionally, the proclamation will provide for the following: