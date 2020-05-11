La. Attorney General joins 18 states in asking Congress to investigate China’s role in pandemic

“More than 30,000 Louisianans have contracted the Coronavirus, and over 2,000 have lost their lives,” said General Landry. “Additionally: a countless number of our State’s employers, employees, and their families have been economically devastated.” Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” wrote General Landry and his colleagues.