Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi has reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 9,378 as of Saturday. The state Department of Health website says the state's death toll from the virus rose to 421, an increase of 12 from the day before. It says about 1,150 of the patients and 185 of those who died were in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Such facilities account for about 12% of all cases but nearly 44% of the deaths. Many of their residents are particularly vulnerable because they're older than 65, have health problems, or both.