Man killed, juvenile injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Algiers that has left a man dead and a juvenile injured.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 8 p.m.
When officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Vespasian Street and L.B. Landry Avenue they found a juvenile and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The adult victim later died of his injuries. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police have not released the name of the deceased victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and an official cause of death after the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestopper at (504) 822-1111.
