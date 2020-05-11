Mississippi re-opens gyms, health clubs, and salons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today is a day which thousands of Mississippi residents have been waiting for. Last week restaurants reopened. Today health clubs, barbershops and beauty salons also re-opened their doors.
For bodybuilders trying to stay in shape it’s been a rough two months.
“I’ve been waiting almost two months now trying to stay healthy and stay active and I’m tired of sitting in the house,” said Jonathan Brazile of Gulfport.
At Gulfports Wolfpack gym, members were excited to get back to familiar routines of curls and deadlifts.
Last week Mississippi reopened it’s restaurants, at 50 percent seating capacity, this week health clubs get the greenlight.
“We’ve been cooped up in our homes at Fort Lewis home workouts everyone is super pumped,” said manager Kelsea Nero.
Members at this open air club are asked to clean workout equipment before and after they use it. The state requires the club to sanitize the equipment at least once every two hours.
"They’re offering cleaning solutions here and they’re enforcing it to help prevent people from getting sick,' said club member Joe Hubbard.
The fitness club manager tells us they check everyone as they come out to see them see if they show any COVID-19 symptoms so far she says they haven’t had to turn anybody away.
“We do recommend that you keep a distance of six feet away wipe everything down,” said Nero.
It’s not just health clubs re-opening in Mississippi today it was also nail salons and barbershops.
“I think it’s a smart decision to re-open and we need to re-open but it needs to be done safely or we shut back down,” said Katie Henderson, manager.
At ‘sports clips’ in Gulfport. She says the phone has been ringing off the hook but the owners have decided to wait until Wednesday to re-open so that they can fully sanitize.
“Yes I know we aren’t prepared fully yet I want to be completely prepared for this because it’s very important we do things the right way so that none of our patients or employees become infected,” said Henderson.
When they reopen they say both stylists and customers will wear masks and they will make sure to keep everyone six feet apart, all part of the effort to get Mississippi‘s economy back up on its feet.
Mississippi has had fewer than 10,000 total cases and around 435 COVID-19 death. But the state had 404 new cases Friday, one of it's highest spikes yet.
