Slidell PD searching for suspect accused of shooting 80-year-old with pellet gun

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with the shooting of an 80-year-old with a pellet gun Friday.
Police are searching for 22-year-old Austin Landry as a second suspect in the incident. Slidell Police already have one suspect, 20-year-old Charles Keon Fix, in custody.
On May 8, police say the 80-year-old victim was walking along the sidewalk on Robert Boulevard around 5 a.m. as a part of his morning exercise routine when he saw a white four-door sedan drive by slowly. The vehicle turned around and shortly after the elderly man felt a sharp pain in his back. The vehicle then sped off towards Gause Boulevard.
The weapon, a high-powered pellet rifle, was later recovered.
The pellet is sill lodged in the victim’s back because it can not be safely removed. The elderly man has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Once arrested, Landry will be booked with aggravated second degree batter, cruelty to persons with infirmities and two counts of criminal damage.
Anyone with any information on Landry’s whereabout are asked to contact Slidell Police at (985) 643-3131 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
