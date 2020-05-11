South Lafourche High School competes for $50,000 in a nationwide shoe design contest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to the creative talents of its students, South Lafourche High School is among 50 finalists in a nationwide shoe design contest.
The Vans Custom Culture Contest awards a first prize of $50,000 for the winning school.
Twenty-five schools submitted digital designs while South Lafourche and 24 others are competing in the physical category, which involves actually decorating shoes and submitting photos.
The schools "impact statement," which is part of the contest submission, points to the uncertainty of these times given the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Through this,” the statement said, “students are still creating art; for many of them, art and being able to share it is the only connection to normalcy and mental health right now.”
