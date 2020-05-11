State revenue forecast slashed amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Inside the State Capitol building the anticipated bad news became official. Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference voted to cut the state’s income projections by $1 billion due to the impact the coronavirus is having on the economy.
Chief legislative economist Greg Albrecht discussed the situation with the R-E-C which is made up of Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Senate President Page Cortez, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, and independent economist Dr. Stephen Barnes of LSU Lafayette.
"This is Katrina all over again,” said Albrecht of the economy.
Dardenne chimed in, “Except a statewide impact."
Many non-essential businesses in the state shutdown for more than a month due to the health crisis and Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is suffering because of a drop in domestic and local travel.
"State revenue outlook is strongly negative,” said Albrecht.
Gov. Edwards reacted to the revenue projections during an afternoon press conference on the coronavirus.
"That is a very challenging number even with the CARES Act money that we have, even with the rainy-day funds that'll be available next year,” said Edwards.
The legislature is currently in session and has a mandated responsibility to pass a budget for the fiscal year which begins July 1.
Manfred Dix, the chief economist for the Edwards administration agreed with Albrecht that it is difficult to say when the state’s economy will be robust.
"How slow or how fast is the economy going to recover and that is the, for me the big question mark on how this, especially ensuring year is going to evolve,” said Dix.
Albrecht said some sectors of the economy will respond faster to the governor’s decision to end the stay-at-home order on Friday.
"Now what I would term our domestic or internal economy, our own going out to eat, going partying, the things we do locally will come back first because we're all dying to do that but our external economy, our tourism trade, our oil and gas sector, anything where we'll selling to other places is not going to come back quickly and that's going to be a drag on us,” said Albrecht.
He added that while local consumers’ spending habits are important, so is the nation’s economy, in terms of how Louisiana bounces back.
"It really matters what people do, not what we want them to do and that could be fairly slow. We're a small state, we trade with the rest of the country and the rest of the world and my part here is we're not going to recover on our own, we have to be pulled along by the rest of the country and the rest of the world and the momentum at the U.S. level is stalling out,” said Albrecht.
The new revenue forecast will guide how the governor and state lawmakers proceed to rework proposed spending for the budget needed for the upcoming fiscal year. The regular legislative session ends on June 1 and a balanced budget must be passed by then.
"It becomes a very challenging budget,” said Edwards.
Still, he hopes a special legislative session will not be needed to do more work on the budget after the current session ends.
