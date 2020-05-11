TODAY: Governor Edwards to provide update about next phase of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to give an update Monday about the next phase of the state’s reopening.
The extended stay at home order is set to end Friday, May 15 as several businesses are already easing restrictions.
Edwards says he plans to have issued over 200,000 COVID-19 tests by the end of this month, and that’s being done partially with mobile testing sites popping up in certain neighborhoods.
A testing site at the Treme Recreation Center on N. Villere beginning at 8 a.m.
Governor Edwards recently extended the stay at home order stating that Louisiana is not quite ready for phase one of re-opening.
He is expected to discuss that at his Monday afternoon news conference and if May 15 is still the target date.
According to the White House guidelines laid out last month, phase one would allow for large venues like arenas or movie theaters to re-open with strict social distancing protocol.
Gyms would also be allowed to open.
Schools and organized youth activities would remain closed, along with bars, and there will still be no visitors allowed at hospitals or senior living centers.
Edwards says while he knows that re-opening the economy may be taking longer than in others states, it’s something they simply can’t rush.
Unlike the rest of the state, New Orleans businesses have not been allowed to ease up on any restrictions.
Three changes to the stay-at-home order went into effect on May 1:
- Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
- While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
- All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
