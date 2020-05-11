Walk-up testing site opens in Treme

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Health Department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at walk-up sites in New Orleans neighborhoods.
Free testing will be available at the Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St.) beginning Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the daily maximum number of tests has been reached.
Mid-week, testing will move to the Cut-Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.) on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the daily maximum number of tests has been reached.
Anyone 18 years of age or older who believes he or she may have been recently exposed to COVID-19 or recently had symptoms of the virus is encouraged to get tested. Results are expected to be online and delivered via phone within two to three days.
The City of New Orleans will continue to bring testing to neighborhoods that have been hard hit by COVID-19 and where residents may have less access to other testing options.
Upcoming dates and locations are listed at ready.nola.gov/mobile-testing.
