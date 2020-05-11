WATCH LIVE 12:30: Mayor Cantrell to discuss COVID-19 data ahead of Phase 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will share analysis of COVID-19 data ahead of Phase 1.
Once the mayor deems the city ready, Phase One will ease the Stay Home Order and restrictions on some low-risk operations, while implementing limits on occupancy, social distancing measures, and requirements for personal protective equipment.
Sector-specific guidelines will be in place to ensure safe operations. High-risk residents, like seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home. People who can effectively work from home should continue to do so.
