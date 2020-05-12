Bruce: Gradual Warm-Up As Humidity And Rain Chances Rise

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Warmer-Muggier and spotty rain will become the norm as we get deeper into the week. The stretch of comfortable temperatures and low humidity will be a distant memory as we get into more of an early summer pattern. Highs will climb into the mid 80s for the rest of the week, but increasing humidity will gradually make it more and more uncomfortable. Morning lows will be in the 60s and 70s.