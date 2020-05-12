Coronavirus continues, but the next crisis is already on deck

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - We are just a couple of weeks away from the official start of hurricane season and some eyes are already turned to the Atlantic, but others are already dealing with crisis fatigue from COVID-19 virus. The St. Charles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management say they are attempting to get people paying attention to both.
Long lines and bare grocery shelves just before stay at home orders were issued in March weren’t all that unusual for Southeast Louisiana. The rush to stock up and shelter in place was very reminiscent of getting ready to ride out a hurricane.
Just as some coronavirus restrictions are eased the hurricane threat ramps up. Joe Ganote, the director of the St. Charles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the task is more stressful this year.
“They’re not going to get a break. So they’re going to go straight from pandemic to ‘Hey let’s prep for hurricane season,’” says Ganote.
As St. Charles Parish started sharing hurricane preparedness information some people expressed frustration through social media. Comments such as “We are not even off house arrest for one crisis and let's start prepping for another?" And "OMG. Reality sets in again. Our age old fear; on top of our present fear." Show up under post advising that hurricane season is approaching and tips to get ready.
Ganote said, “People don't know what to think. People are stir crazy because they have been stuck in their homes and now they have to start preparing for hurricane season so it is going to be difficult and fatigued for them to have to think next emergency.”
The director notes COVID-19 or no COVID-19, hurricane season won’t wait so he knows it will be another hurdle to get citizens ready.
“I hope that they’re thinking because of COVID they’re thinking about strategies on where they are going to go how they’re going to quarantine themselves from other people and plan more ahead of where they are going to evacuate if in fact they have to so I’m hoping it’s the opposite of that but that’ll be something of a mission that I’ll have as far as getting the message out.”
A hurdle the office is ready to clear with good communication through the season. He encourages St. Charles residents to sign up for parish alerts.
Ganote says emergency managers will have an in-depth discussion on how to handle Covid positive patients in an evacuation this week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.