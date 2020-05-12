Daily rain chances begin Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Humidity increases on Wednesday deeper moisture means rain chances return on Thursday. There will be a daily chance for a few showers and storms into the early part of next week. Thursday will likely be the stormiest day with lower chances over the weekend.
An area of low pressure over Texas may move in our direction early next week. If that happens it could be fairly wet for the start of the week. However that is not certain at this time and if it stays farther west over Texas next week will be mostly dry.
