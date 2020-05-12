Ed Orgeron confident in team as coaches return to work

The staff has been busy recruiting and developing their plan of attack for 2020. One of the keys will be replacing Joe Brady on offense with Scott Linehan “The chemistry has been fantastic and I talked to Mickey Joseph, who is our assistant head coach there, and he says ‘Coach, it’s better than it’s ever been. Everybody is working.’ Scott doesn’t have a big ego, he’s been around Steve. Last week we were game planning red zone, Scott had some stuff up on the board, they were all talking. It seems like they get along very well together. I think the biggest thing for us on offense is continuing to raise LSU’s standard of performance and find out exactly what this new personnel can do. We all know we’ve got the players, we know what Joe and those guys could do, but let’s see what Myles can do, let’s see what Max can do, let’s see what TJ can do, let’s see what our receivers can do and then put that all together.”