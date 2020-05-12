FOX 8 honored with 8 Regional Murrow Awards including Investigative Reporting and Breaking News

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WVUE FOX 8 has been honored with eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism.
The awards, handed out annually, exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.
This year, FOX 8 is the proud recipient of 8 awards.
Reporter Rob Krieger won for his report ‘Weeding it Out’, an undercover look at trucks and vans in the French Quarter that were illegally selling products marketed as marijuana including candy and other items. These vendors were violating city ordinances by selling items from the vehicles.
Dave McNamara won for Best Use of Sound for his Heart of Louisiana franchise that airs Tuesday nights on FOX 8. The franchise examines some of the most unique and beautiful landmarks, scenery, and events the state has to offer.
Reporter Rob Masson and photojournalist Kevin Duckworth won for Feature Reporting for their story Shades of Gray. The story features a Plaquemines Parish Sheriffs deputy who has developed an off duty passion that has become a comfort for those in need. Through art, he creates a lasting memorial using a unique ingredient.
FOX 8 also won in the Breaking News category for our coverage of the October 12, 2019 collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel. The, hotel, which was under construction at the time of the collapse killed three workers. Two of the deceased remain in the rubble as the City of New Orleans and demolition crews work to finalize plans to take down the rest of the structure.
Investigative reporter Lee Zurik, investigative producer Cody Lillich and photographer John Turnipseed were awarded a Regional Murrow for the series ‘Unexcused Absence.’ The reports focused on State Senator Wesley Bishop and how he used sick leave at SUNO while performing his legislative duties as state senator in Baton Rouge.
Bishop is the Associate Vice-Chancellor at SUNO. The investigation found Bishop used 122 sick days at SUNO while he worked in Baton Rouge, adding to nearly $40,000 of money he may have improperly received.
Zurik and his team, in conjunction with Jeff Duncan and The Athletic, also received awards for the series “Empty Field of Dreams.” That investigation took top honors in three different categories: “Excellence in Innovation,“Sports Reporting” and “Continuing Coverage.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.