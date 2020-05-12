Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippians will be able to take that inch of hair off beginning Monday thanks to a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions. Still, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state even as some protest that Gov. Tate Reeves hasn’t done enough to loosen up. The Republican Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday. The moves come as Mississippi officials on Sunday reported nine new deaths and 123 new cases. That pushed the total number of cases above 9,500 and the total number of deaths to 430.