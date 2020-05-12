New Orleans businesses prepare to re-open with phase 1 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Normally packed with customers for happy hours and sporting events, Cooter Brown’s sports bar is only trickling out take-out orders right now.
“It’s been mostly slow just trying to figure everything out and do whatever is best for us,” said chef, Eric Theard.
But with the mayor's announcement that restaurants and bars with food licenses can reopen with 25 percent capacity, Theard says that's more than they thought they were going to get.
“I thought it was going to be outside seating only, but it's a good sign,” said Theard.
He says their team will still have to work out some of those unknowns, like implementing a reservation system, but he says seeing how slow a take-out only business has been they'll gladly figure out how to work under the new parameters.
“We’ll just have to piece together a plan and whatever we have to do to reopen will do whatever they ask,” said Theard. “We have a future beyond COVID-19 and we really do we must continue our part and continue within our pact of that mutual trust as we take these next steps to open city of New Orleans a phased reopening slow and to reclaim our lives,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
Mayor Cantrell announced that while they are lifting a number of restrictions, given that New Orleans saw such a steep rise in Coronavirus cases at the beginning she says if there is any indication that cases are on the rise again, there will be no hesitation to re-instate stricter measures.
“We’re about to turn the faucet on not high stream we'll get a little bit of water and test it and respond should we need to turn the faucet off,” said Cantrell.
“It seems like it's getting more flat in the curve as they say so it's just a relief I think,” said Theard.
There may not be much for a sports bar to put on the screen to draw in 25 percent of their customers, but he says they’ll be happy to welcome anyone back.
“We can have the TV’s on now, people can watch the news I guess because there’s not any sports going on except Korean baseball, there’s not a whole lot of sports to watch… I think people will come and show up just to have anything to do right now it’s something good for everybody,” said Theard.
Like the governor's order, the mayor will also be requiring anyone who interacts with customers to wear a mask.
Theard says that’s something a lot of their employees are already doing and will have no problem handling that requirement.
