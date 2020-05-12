Overtime Podcast #153 - Saints Entering Contract Years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Several key Saints have pivotal seasons ahead as they enter the final year of their respective contracts. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende evaluate the players whose value could rise or fall heading into free agency.
Chris Hagan on the Saints’ standout 2017 draft class coming up for new contracts:
“This has been a talking point not just now, not just last year but probably before that. We knew after 2017 and the production of Lattimore, Ramczyk and Kamara had that this day was coming. The year that Marcus Williams had, this day was coming where these guys were going to have to be negotiated with and maybe the Saints can’t keep all of them. That’s parity in the NFL.”
Sean Fazende on Demario Davis entering the final season of his 3-year deal:
“I’ve got to tell you. I’m surprised they didn’t do something with Demario Davis’ contract when they needed salary cap space. I know he is 31 but I would’ve thought that would’ve been a no-brainer. He’s still got some good football left.”
