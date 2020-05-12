PHASE 1: Everything you need to know about what’s opening and what’s not

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 11 the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening effective Friday, May 15.
The new phase will loosen restrictions the governor put in place in the March ‘stay at home order’ as a way to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.
Under the new guidelines, a restaurant that normally has a capacity of 100 people would be limited to 25 customers, for example.
The following types of locations will be allowed to reopen Friday with a limit in place of 25 percent of normal capacity:
- Churches
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes (including indoor table-side service)
- Movie theaters
- Zoos and aquariums (no touching exhibits)
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Hair and nail salons
- Retail stores with exterior exits (such as anchor stores at malls)
- Casinos, video poker parlors, and racetracks (no spectators)
- Bars and breweries with a Louisiana Dept. of Health food permit
The following types of businesses will remain closed:
- Massage establishments and spas
- Tattoo parlors
- Carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, and fairs
- Bars and breweries without LDH food permits
- Pool halls
- Contact sports
- Children’s play centers, playgrounds
- Theme parks
- Adult entertainment venues, and other similar businesses
Edwards first issued a restrictive stay-at-home order March 23.
Many expected the governor to loosen the restrictions on May 1, however, on April 27, he announced most of the restrictions would remain in place because the state’s COVID-19 recovery had not progressed enough. He did, however, allow most restaurants to open May 1 with limited outdoor seating. Business owners are encouraged to visit this website for more information.
