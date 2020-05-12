St. Tammany officials issue Friday re-open plan and a warning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The president of St. Tammany Parish this afternoon unveiled a reopening plan to kick in this Friday. The plan is welcome news to many business owners who have been forced to adapt to forced closures over the past two months.
The re-opening plan will also apply to places of worship as well as restaurants and barbershops and many owners say they are ready.
At Pelican Athletic Club in Mandeville the swimming pool is back open, but the weight rooms sit empty at least for now.
“This has been one of the most challenging. I’ve ever been through,” said pelican General Manager Fred Klinge.
Nan’s restaurant on Highway 190 sits empty too but all that could change Friday when the parish president will reopen parish businesses like restaurants, health clubs and barber and stylist shops.
“Today I’d like to formally announce our Phase 1 plan for services with restaurants another facility said to reopen May 15th,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.
Restaurants and health clubs though will be limited to 25 percent capacity, which may be a challenge due to pent up demand.
“We kind of have to help members not congregate in different areas keep them moving from one activity to the other,” said Klinge.
Business owners may also have trouble bringing back employees who are currently getting $600 a week bonuses on top of their regular unemployment benefits.
"That’s definitely a concern to get people back to work it’s gonna be hard because most of these guys are going to make that money but they are sitting at home," said Nan's owner Bobby Folse.
Though the closures having a hardship for many, they have also provided some with an opportunity to make vast improvements in their properties.
Pelican Athletic Club used the two month shut down to conduct renovations worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"We’ve been wanting to do improvements back in the fitness area for the last year and a half we had a plan in the works but it’s so difficult when the clubs open," said Klinge.
While health clubs, restaurants, and hair salons will be allowed to re-open Friday, parish officials urge citizens to use good sense.
“The worst thing will be for people to think they can get together with 150 without masks and then we have a second wave,” said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.
Parish leaders say if businesses want to open beyond the 25 percent capacities that begin Friday, they will need to obey the rules and make sure that they do their part to keep further COVID-19 spikes from occurring.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.