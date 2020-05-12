TODAY: Pet food giveaway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Humane Society of Louisiana, Zeus’ Rescues, Alley Cat Allies, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Phillips Pet Food and Supplies have teamed up to collect hundreds of bags of cat food that will be distributed today, Tuesday, May 12th, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in front of Zues’ Rescue, at 2520 Napoleon Ave.
The distribution events have become a weekly event that often attracts hundreds of people in need of cat food and supplies. The line of cat owners and caregivers waiting for the distribution station to open usually stretches a city block long.
The Humane Society and Zues’ Rescues have conducted weekly drive-through and walk-up distribution events for the past two months and have fed and provided care for thousands of cats during the COVID - 19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.