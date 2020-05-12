WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Jefferson Parish officials outline Phase 1 of reopening

WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Jefferson Parish officials outline Phase 1 of reopening
Jefferson Parish is taking measures to protect residents against the Coronavirus. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Officials are expected to outline their plans for Phase 1 of reopening parish businesses.

This comes after Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he would be ending the state’s stay-at-home order Friday, May 15 and begin Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Edwards hopes that Phase 1 will last 21 days.

Officials will also give an update on efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the parish.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.

