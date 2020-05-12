WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Mayor Cantrell lays out guidelines for reopening the city

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans City officials will hold a press conference to lay out the guidelines for reopening the city.
Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he would be ending the statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, May 15. The state will also enter Phase 1 of reopening.
During an interview with WBOK Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell stated, “We are where we need to be to slowly reopen the city.” She also added, “If we do not do well in this first phase we will not go to any other phase. We will shut it down.”
Orleans Parish was ranked nationally as one of the highest counties with cases of the COVID-19 virus per capita.
The city has also seen many festivals and conventions, which are major economic generators for the city, cancel their 2020 events. These events included the Jazz and Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival, Essence Festival and Voodoo Festival.
A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to further explain how the city with enter Phase 1 of reopening.
