WATCH LIVE 2:30: St. Tammany leaders to release reopening plan

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper will release a reopening plan today.
The plan is expected to mirror other parishes, calling for reduced occupancy at restaurants, health clubs and barbershops.
St. Tammany’s COVID-19 numbers have flattened significantly. There has been 114 deaths.
The re-opening order is also expected to clear the way for businesses using strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
The plan was put together with the help of the 16 member advisory panel.
