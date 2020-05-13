City of New Orleans to explore the re-opening of Lincoln Beach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has authorized the launch of a study to explore the feasibility of re-opening Lincoln Beach to recreation, an effort that has the potential to revitalize New Orleans East.
The study, which will be completed in 2021, will assess the current conditions of the beach to determine the kind of mitigation activities that would be necessary to clean and return it to public use.
"We are excited to look at the potential to bring this cultural gem back to life in a neighborhood that deserves more recreation options. We look forward to learning more about what we can do for all of our residents," said Mayor Cantrell.
Lincoln Beach is an approximately 15-acre site bounded by Lake Pontchartrain to the north, east and west and by Southern Railroad/Hayne Blvd. to the south. The site was an amusement park, managed by the City until it was closed in 1964.
The site of the former amusement park parking lot is located across Hayne Blvd. The approximately 10-acre lot is currently overgrown and used as an illegal dump site. The Lincoln Beach facilities and structures have remained idle since the 1960s and have continued to gradually deteriorate.
Access to the Lincoln Beach site is prohibited; however, the city says there is evidence of unpermitted use of the beach and property behind the Lake Pontchartrain and Vicinity earthen levee and floodwall on Hayne Blvd.
Prior to being closed, the beach was accessible through a tunnel beneath the levee. The tunnel is currently fenced and filled with water and wildlife including alligators and snakes.
The results of the study will determine estimated costs for clean-up activities. Residents interested in tracking this project may visit nola.gov/lincolnbeach
