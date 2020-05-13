Foregoing medical care during the pandemic could result in a wave of other illnesses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Doctors are concerned that there could be a wave of other illnesses in the near future due to decisions some people are making during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Juan Gershanik is President of the Orleans Parish Medical Society.
"We are already concerned in many of the medical organizations that is already going on,” said Gershanik.
As the coronavirus health crisis persists, some healthcare professionals worry that some people are foregoing needed in-person medical care because they fear they might contract COVID-19 or overburden the health system.
"Doctors are very concerned that patients may not be accessing the healthcare system,” Gershanik stated.
Telemedicine has been widely recommended during the pandemic but sometimes patients need care in a medical setting, said Dr. Gershanik.
He said they are seeing a significant decrease in patients not only at doctors’ offices but also urgent care facilities.
"Very much drastically reduced,” Gershanik stated.
Refusing to seek medical care when it is needed could be detrimental health professionals say.
"Well, obviously, we are now very concerned that there are many of these chronic or acute conditions that could be fatal. The patients are not reaching for their healthcare providers until too late in the course of the disease,” Gershanik said.
Doctors also fear some cancers will go undetected during this period.
"Cancer hasn't stopped because of this pandemic,” said Mark Beutler, Director of Communications for the American Cancer Society.
He said cancer screenings remain important and people should communicate with their physicians about whether their screenings should be delayed.
"It's really important that if a screening is upcoming that the patient contact their healthcare provider and talk to them about their concerns. The healthcare provider is going to know the patient's health status, they're going to know their family history and whether or not that screening needs to be done now, or whether it'll be pushed out just a little ways longer,” said Beutler.
While the risk of contracting the coronavirus may be scary for many people, deciding to put off cancer screenings indefinitely carries risks, too.
"There's also a distinction between a screening and having a symptom. So, if a person is having a symptom of something, perhaps they've got a lump in their breast or perhaps they're having rectal bleeding which could be a sign of colon cancer, if you're having any symptoms those need to be addressed immediately and need to be addressed immediately with your physician,” added Beutler.
Beutler and Gershanik agree that healthcare providers are taking precautions in healthcare settings to keep patients safe.
"Even though the pandemic lingers as doctor's offices are returning to a somewhat semi-normal routine, they are putting in place safeguards and practices to keep patients even safer than before,” Beutler said.
"What we'd like to emphasize is the medical system has done a great job trying to do their very best to adapt to, you know, this pandemic situation and provide safe access to the care that these patients need,” said Gershanik.
Gershanik said vaccinations for children remain important as the pandemic continues.
"[The] decrease in the number of immunizations, you know, vaccines that these babies are getting and it's vital for these babies to build immunity to many of these preventable diseases,” he said. And when it comes to stroke and heart attack symptoms, doctors say getting the appropriate medical care sooner than later is critical. "Time is of essence,” said Gershanik.
The American Cancer Society provides information 24/7. The helpline number is 1-800-227-2345.
