Gray TV honored with 49 Regional Edward. R Murrow Awards

Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 49 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 21 of Gray Television’s local stations. Among these coveted honors are:
1. Two awards for Overall Excellence, the highest honor bestowed, for WVLT in Knoxville and KFVS in Paducah-Cape Girardeau, and
2. Top honors in 8 separate categories for WVUE in New Orleans, and
3. Hawaii News Now was awarded more Regional Murrows than any other station in the “Small Market Television” category.
“Our stations are invested in serving their local communities as proven by their coverage,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “I am proud of our commitment to quality local journalism that is positively impacting the communities we serve.”
Gray proudly recognizes all of its Regional Edward R. Murrow Winners:
- WVUE-New Orleans: 8 awards, including Excellence in Innovation, Investigative Reporting, and Breaking News Coverage
- KGMB/KHNL-Honolulu: 5 awards, including Excellence in Innovation and Continuing Coverage
- KTUU-Anchorage: 4 awards, including Newscast and News Series
- WVLT-Knoxville: 3 awards, including Overall Excellence and Breaking News Coverage
- WDBJ-Roanoke-Lynchburg: 3 awards, including Investigative Reporting
- KWCH-Wichita-Hutchinson: 3 awards, including Investigative Reporting
- KSLA-Shreveport: 3 awards, including Feature Reporting and News Documentary
- WAFB-Baton Rouge: 3 awards, including Hard News KOLD-Tucson: 2 awards, including Continuing Coverage
- WBAY-Green Bay-Appleton: 2 awards, including Investigate Reporting
- WMTV-Madison: 2 awards, including Excellence in Video
- KWTX/KBTX-Waco-Temple-Bryan: 2 awards, including Excellence in Sound
- WCAX-Burlington-Plattsburgh: 2 awards, including Feature Reporting WMC-Memphis: Excellence in Video
- WWBT-Richmond-Petersburg: Excellence in Sound KFVS-Paducah-Cape Girardeau: Overall Excellence KKTV-Colorado Springs-Pueblo: Newscast
- WNDU-South Bend-Elkhart: Continuing Coverage WSFA-Montgomery-Selma: Breaking News Coverage
KOSA-Odessa-Midland: Breaking News Coverage RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of t
he awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced in June.
