Hospital beds re-open as state prepares to dismantle some COVID-19 beds in convention center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -There’s still indication of a shift change at the temporary COVID-19 hospital wing at the Morial Convention Center.
It was only April when crews worked to quickly stand up more than one thousand hospital beds to accommodate recovering COVID-19 patients.
Governor John Bel Edwards says now that there are an estimated 17 patients inside, they will start to dismantle some of those beds. “We will leave a couple of wings available there again to give us more flexibility going forward,” Edwards said.
“While we didn’t go to 1000 patients at the Convention Center, I think it was absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances we were in,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder said.
The intention behind flattening the curve was to keep from overwhelming the healthcare system. At their peak, LCMC emergency physician, Dr. Jeffrey Elder says they had over 50-60 percent of COVID-19 related cases in the hospital.
He says the convention center helped in lowering those numbers.
“We peaked in mid-April and while hospitals were still full and having lots of COVID patients, we didn’t overwhelm our hospital system. The convention center helped with decompressing some of that and now the numbers have continued to decline,” Elder said.
Elder says because Louisianans were hard at work with social distancing measures, the healthcare system is opening back up, and is encouraging people not to fear returning to the hospital for emergency and other procedures.
“While we were strained at the peak at early April we were not overwhelmed and today we are definitely not overwhelmed the numbers look better and better… we know people are having the same emergencies prior to coronavirus so we just want people to know hospital is a safe place to come to and we want them to seek care,” Elder said.
As healthcare workers take a sigh of relief, Elder cautions the virus is still around.
“I think everyone’s cautiously optimistic our numbers look much better now than they did 4-6 weeks ago,” Elder said.
The governor said he still needs to finalize a plan about how many beds will remain in the convention center.
For those returning to the hospital for emergency and other procedures, Elder says if you do have any COVID-related symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath to immediately relay that to your provider.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.