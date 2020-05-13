Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man who’s a registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman last week. They say 29-year-old Humphry Dogbe has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s being held on a $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18. Police say a woman was found dead on the pavement of a commercial fueling station last Friday with her clothes partially removed. Her name hasn’t been released. Witnesses told police they saw a man dragging a woman through the parking lot. Police say some of the incident was captured on surveillance video and that led to Dogbe’s arrest.