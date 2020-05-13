LSP: High speed crash kills motorcyclist in Terrebonne Parish

CAHUVIN, La. (WVUE) -A Chauvin man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday night , according to Louisiana State Police Troop C.
The crash killed 24-year-old Michael Turnage of Chauvin.
Around 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA 56 at the intersection of Prosperity Street.
A state police spokesman says Turnage was traveling south on LA 56 on a 1998 Honda Shadow motorcycle.
As Turnage approached the intersection with Prosperity Street at a high rate of speed, he struck a 2002 Dodge Durango that was entering the intersection from Prosperity Street.
It was being driven by 31-year-old Rich Verdin of Chauvin.
Turnage was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries from the crash.
Verdin was not injured.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Turnage and a toxicology test is pending.
Verdin provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.
