LSU A.D. Scott Woodward preparing for June return and 12-game football season

Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff are back to work in the football operations building and Woodward believes students could be soon to follow “We are preparing for a June 1 return even though we don’t know that," he said during a live Facebook event put on by Tiger Athletic Foundation. "The prohibition is in place by the SEC for us not to use facilities until May 31st so when that prohibition comes up and hopefully it won’t be extended, but we’ll be ready for that too. I see some time in June our students getting back to campus and us taking care of them and, as I mentioned, being paramount in safety and health..”