Several key Saints players heading into contract years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
1.) Alvin Kamara
Although there’s been plenty of discussion over a potential Kamara extension, one in which we broke down just a few weeks ago, neither side has really said much in terms of any progress or lack thereof. Thus, if Kamara doesn’t reach a new deal, he’ll head into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2020.
Kamara has been a dynamic, versatile addition to the Saints offense since he arrived in 2017. He’s scored 38 career touchdowns and has 81 receptions in each of his three seasons. Kamara wasn’t at full strength for most of 2019, but with a clean bill of health he could
2.) DeMario Davis
Davis has become one of the best free agent signings of the Sean Payton era. He’s become the alpha of the Saints defense and a leader in the locker room. He’s led the team in tackles in each of his seasons in New Orleans. At 31, he heads into the final year of his original three-year pact with the club. If no extension is reached, Davis will have plenty of motivation for another big year in 2020.
3.) Sheldon Rankins
The Saints 2016 first round pick had had run of tough luck with injuries. He missed the 2018 playoffs and only played in ten games last season. That ’18 season, Rankins was a force with eight sacks. He heads into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2020. A season like the one he had two seasons ago, could go a long way in determining his future with the club.
4.) Marcus Williams
It’s been an interesting three-year existence for Williams here in New Orleans. On one hand, he’s been a magnet for interceptions. He has ten for his career, which is exactly what the Saints drafted him for. However, he’s been prone to big mistakes in particular in the tackling part of the game. As he heads into his fourth and final year of his contract, if he can limit his mistakes and reusme his ball-hawking ways, he could earn a big payday.
Other Notable contract years:
Alex Anzalone, Trey Hendrickson, Jared Cook and P.J. Williams
