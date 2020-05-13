Shelby: One More Dry Day

A noticeable uptick in humidity will be felt across the area today as highs climb into the mid-80s. Mostly dry skies are expected with a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances return Thursday as deeper moisture moves into the area. This will likely be the stormiest day with lower chances over the weekend. However, there will still be a daily chance for a few showers and storms into the early part of next week.
An area of low pressure over Texas may move in our direction early next week. If that happens, it could be fairly wet for the start of the week. However, that is not certain at this time. If it stays farther west over Texas next week will be mostly dry.
Any area of low pressure over the western Atlantic is likely to develop into a subtropical depression or storm this weekend. Regardless, it will not impact the FOX 8 viewing area.
