Sheriff: Washington Parish suspect arrested for threatening others with shotgun

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening others with a shotgun.
Paul L. Dykes, 58, a resident of Hideaway Ln. near Angie was arrested him and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a concealed serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal drugs with a weapon present.
After talking with the victims, officers located Dykes sitting on his back porch. Deputies said he admitted to the threat and was placed under arrest.
While searching Dykes, officers discovered a quantity of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. With Dykes’ permission, officers searched his residence and discovered the shotgun which had been used in the threat.
Dykes has a previous arrest in 2012 that led to his status as a convicted felon.
In November 2012, he was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of illegal drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal drugs with a weapon present and traffic offenses.
He is being held in the Washington Parish jail.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.