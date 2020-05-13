Slidell woman arrested after shooting boyfriend

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after they say she shot her boyfriend.
Deputies were called to a home in the Kings Point area of Slidell around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday by a person saying a man was shot by his girlfriend. The man was transported to an area hospital where his is in critical condition but his injury is not considered life-threatening.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Samantha George and booked her into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of aggravated second degree battery.
The shooting remains under investigation.
