Some New Orleans restaurants prepare to reopen as part of phase one, others will remain closed for now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans will enter into phase one starting at 6 Saturday morning. That means restaurants can reopen with 25% of their normal capacity.
But, chef and restaurant owner Frank Brigtsen won’t be reopening this weekend.
“My facility, it is a small house and it does not lend itself to distancing. I was in here yesterday measuring and to put tables 10 feet apart, I could get 5 tables in the building and a couple of those would only seat 2 people. So, I could seat 16 people, so, economically it doesn’t make sense,” Brigtsen said.
But, he says his main reason for staying closed is more important than economics.
“Number 1 health and safety,” said Brigtsen. “We are going to sit and wait and we’re hoping by late July or early August things look a little better. We need some things to fall in place and for me I want testing. I want all my employees to be tested before they come back to work and I want them to be tested on a regular basis, weekly at least, if not twice a week.”
Galatoire’s President and CEO, Melvin Rodrigue, says they will open their dining room next Wednesday. He says they need the time to prepare.
“We have on average, in the neighborhood of 160 employees, we laid off about 130 of them and so it’s making phone calls, it’s taking the temperature, pardon the pun, making sure they feel comfortable, some are more anxious than others,” said Rodrigue.
As part of phase 1 of reopening, diners will be required to make reservations.
“If someone gets sick, particularly if it is your waitress or the line cook in the restaurant, we want to be able to contact you and when I say we it’s actually the State Department of Health,” said Jeff Schwartz, City of New Orleans Director of Economic Development.
But for Brigtsen, now is a time to wait and hope he’ll be able to reopen his restaurant this Summer.
“We’re going to wait and see and you know the Cares Act which our congress passed several weeks ago that was one of the greatest days in American history because it gives my staff and Americans in general the ability to wait until things are safe again and without that it would be chaos right now,” said Brigtsen.
