St. Tammany officials deal with high rate of COVID-19 cases in senior centers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New figures released by the St. Tammany Parish coroner shows the coronavirus death rate at senior living centers is nearly double what’s occurring in the rest of the state.
There’s a new effort to try and get a handle on the problem.
Several St. Tammany nursing homes have had more than 20 coronavirus deaths, with 29 occurring at Covington’s Forest Manor and 20 at Greenbrier and the crisis is far from over.
“In the last two weeks we’ve had for a COVID-19 deaths 32 of them have been in senior living centers,” St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston, MD., said.
Medical professionals describe heartbreaking ordeals as facility managers scramble for ways to save lives.
But one assisted living center that tested all of its staff and patients by April 8 suffered just one death and may have saved several.
“When we did that we identified a couple of staff members and residents who were testing positive,” Mike Schonberg, the GM at ‘Beau Provence’ in Mandeville, said.
The residents were immediately placed into isolation and the staff members were removed from patient interactions.
“We started our visitation limitation early on and that was the beginning of it,” Schonberg said.
But elsewhere coronavirus continued to be a problem in homes for the elderly, with one out of three deaths in Louisiana taking place there, a rate that’s nearly double that in St. Tammany.
“This crisis is not over,” Dr. Preston said.
St Tammany‘s coroner says help is on the way.
"I am very happy to say that the department of health has form strike teams up infection control specialist trying to go on those living centers and mitigate those risks," said Preston.
And although 84 of St Tammany’s 142 confirmed coronavirus deaths have occurred at senior living centers, Dr. Preston says it’s not too late.
“I don’t think it’s too late to mitigate what risk we can,” Preston said.
And he’s hoping the new health department strike teams are successful in saving the lives of the elderly, who continue to be the virus's most common victims.
Governor John Bel Edwards said today that he’s committed to conducting 200,000 coronavirus tests this month, focusing on hotspots like senior living centers.
