Storms around into Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storms will be around on Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the area. Drier air is possible over the weekend but it will stay warm and muggy. Even a few spotty storms can’t be ruled out for Saturday and Sunday.
Another disturbance means rain chances may go up for early next week. Temperatures will mostly be in the middle 80s which is expected for mid to late May.
Severe weather is not anticipated but a few heavy downpours could occur from time to time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.