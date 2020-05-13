Subtropical storm likely by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Low pressure is developing over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. It will move across South Florida over the next 24-48 hours and into the Bahamas where a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form.
There are no impacts for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Gusty winds and high surf are possible for South Florida and the Bahamas. The area of low pressure which could become Arthur is expected to move northeast into the Atlantic next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.