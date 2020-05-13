Tourism leaders target close by markets to boost visitors to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The tourism industry took a big hit with the COVID-19 pandemic and phase 1 of reopening is a step forward, but tourism leaders say it will take years to fully come back.
Normally bustling New Orleans tourism spots sit silent from Jackson Square to Bourbon Street. Hotels were deemed essential so they could have remained open, but many hotels closed because they were getting guests in the single digits.
Under Phase 1 of reopening, restaurants will be able to have dining now inside, but only at 25 percent capacity and of course, everyone will have to wear a mask. Restaurants, though, especially in areas where tourist frequent say they’re hoping locals decide to come take advantage of what the city has to offer.
Mark Romig with New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. says now is the time to advertise to the tourists who can drive to the New Orleans area to enjoy a staycation since data shows people stilll are not comfortable to fly. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser agrees and says tourists will start coming back when phase two of reopening happens.
“As we roll into phase two most of the data shows most people will feel comfortable in a drive market. They aren’t going to feel as comfortable geting on a plane or cruise ship,” says Nungesser.
“Right now, we’re going to be approaching our markeing in what we call the micromanaging approach. It will be the New Orleans area and the drive market along the Gulf Coast, maybe north around to Hattiesburg, Baton Rouge and may to Lafayette, but it will be people comfortable with driving in,” says Romig.
Romig says besides asking locals to support the tourism industry, it’s important to always follow the guidelines so that phase two of reopening can happen soon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.