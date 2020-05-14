Bruce: Rain Today-Few Downpours By Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a long dry spell, rain chances are back. The old saying when it rain it pours may pan out today. Showers and storms are likely today as an area of low pressure approaches the area. You will also notice a muggy feel coming back. The rain will limit temperatures to the low to mid 80s.
Afternoon storms are possible again Friday with drier conditions Saturday. We will remain warm and humid.
Another storm system will approach on Sunday, returning the risk for heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will last into Monday before we finally dry out.
Drier skies for the middle of next week means temperatures will soar. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun.
