City Park to re-open some attractions this weekend as part of “Phase One”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With guidance from appropriate governmental authorities, New Orleans City Park will begin the Phase I opening of some of its facilities on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Guests are asked to follow CDC, state, and city recommended social distance measures and to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to Covid-19. Capacity at each attraction will be limited. Tickets will be sold online at NewOrleansCityPark.com to try and avoid cash transactions.
Bathrooms outside open attractions will remain closed.
Attractions and Facilities:
- Oscar J. Tolmas Visitor Center: Open 7 days a week; 10am to 5pm; 5 Victory Avenue
Non-Contact Sports:
- City Park/Pepsi Tennis Complex: Open Mon.– Thurs. 8am to 7pm and Fri.– Sun. 8am to 6pm; reservations made over the phone at (504) 483-9383; limited admission
- City Putt Mini Golf: Open Wed.- Fri. 3pm to 10pm and Sat. & Sun. noon to 10pm; last rental is 1 hour before close; purchase tickets on neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/city-putt; limited admission
- Bayou Oaks: Open Mon.– Fri. 7am to dark and Sat. & Sun. 6am to dark; clubhouse will close each day at 7pm; reservations made on CityParkGolf.com; limited admission
- Sport Fields: Fields are available for rent for non-contact sports only; to rent a field contact Denise at djoubert@nocp.org
- Wheel Fun boat and bike rentals on Big Lake: Open Mon.-Fri. 10am to sunset and Sat. & Sun. 9am to sunset; details on neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/boating-biking
Playgrounds:
- Storyland: Open Wed. – Sun. 10am to 4:30pm (last entry at 4pm); limited admission
- Other Park playgrounds will open over time and will be announced on Park website and social media.
New Orleans Botanical Garden:
- Open Wed. and Thurs. 10am to 8pm and Fri.- Sun. 10am to 4:30pm; Wednesday is free entry for LA residents courtesy of The Helis Foundation; purchase tickets on neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden; limited admission
Food:
- Snoballs: Located on the plaza between the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn and City Putt; open Wed. – Sun. noon to 7pm
- Filmore in the Oaks: Located inside Bayou Oaks clubhouse; Open Mon. – Fri. 10am to 7pm and Sat. & Sun. 8am to 7pm, take-away only
- Café Du Monde: Open 7 days week, 10am to 5pm, take-away only
“City Park will reopen some attractions such as non-contact sports and the Botanical Garden with limited admission. We invite guests to use the attractions responsibly and continue to maintain the guidelines set by the CDC," said CEO of City Park New Orleans Bob Becker.
“We are so grateful to the people who love City Park and to those who have donated money during this time. We strenuously remind people to continue to follow the rules in place so the Park can continue to move forward in phase one.”
Becker also says many of the years major events will stay canceled for 2020 but there is some hope for the end of the year.
“Voodoo Fest and Scream Park will not be held in 2020. We expect to hold celebration in the Oaks in some manner as we get further in the year. So we expect to do that, now exactly the form and shape, we don’t know right now.”
Guests should also check neworelanscitypark.com for the latest information.
