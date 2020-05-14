On the eve of the stay-at-home order expiring, Gov. Edwards says everyone has a role to play

"The atmosphere of a bar is such that it is very conducive to the spread of the virus and those bars that have LDH food permits, they're going to be required to operate just as a restaurant does and so that no one's going to be able to stand around and have drinks or to eat, they're going to have to be seated at tables and if they do have people sitting at a bar they're going to be sitting six feet from one another and so forth,” he said.