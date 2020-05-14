On the eve of the stay-at-home order expiring, Gov. Edwards says everyone has a role to play

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana’s statewide stay-at-home order ends on Friday (May 15) and Gov. John Bel Edwards believes the state has made enough progress in its fight against COVID-19 to allow that to happen.
Edwards answered citizens’ questions during a virtual town hall put on by the Advocate-Times Picayune newspaper and AARP.
The governor said Louisiana has met the necessary White House guidelines to move forward with reopening more of its economy.
"I will tell you there's always an element of risk in it but we meet the guidelines, we believe we can move forward and if people, and by the way it's not a light switch, so we don't go back to life as we knew it before COVID-19. This is phase 1, some businesses remain closed,” Edwards said.
Still non-essential businesses and churches that are allowed to reopen will be limited to 25 percent occupancy limits, sanitation guidelines and spacing requirements for physical distancing.
Edwards believes restaurants that will be permitted to resume inside seating will be able to hold their own even with capacity restrictions.
"They can have outside seating and that's not limited to a percentage of occupancy, it's limited strictly by what you can, how they can social distance,” said Edwards.
Barber shops, hair and nail salons can open with limitations as well.
"The guidance, the counsel that I have received from the Department of Health is to the effect that we can open barber shops and beauty salons safely with certain restrictions in place regarding mask usage, no waiting areas, frequent sanitization and disinfecting of the establishment and so forth,” said Edwards.
The governor defended preventing bars that do not serve food to reopen.
"The atmosphere of a bar is such that it is very conducive to the spread of the virus and those bars that have LDH food permits, they're going to be required to operate just as a restaurant does and so that no one's going to be able to stand around and have drinks or to eat, they're going to have to be seated at tables and if they do have people sitting at a bar they're going to be sitting six feet from one another and so forth,” he said.
UNO economist Dr. Walter Lane said no one should expect an overnight rebound for the state’s economy even though more businesses are reopening.
"Absolutely, this is going to be very slow. I think the best you can say is we've been going down, down, down, maybe we're not going down anymore, I'm not sure we're even going up yet,” said Lane.
Some businesses complained that the coronavirus-related Paycheck Protection Program, which provides for forgivable loans to struggling businesses if certain conditions are met, is not flexible enough.
Lane believes the program has been helpful.
"Well, I think so. I talked to a banker friend of mine that teaches a course for me and he said he was as busy as he could be making those loans,” said Lane.
The governor says workers having contact with customers will be required to wear masks.
“Now we are mandating that for businesses that open, the employees and owners who are going to be working with their customers, are in close proximity to customers, they're going to have to wear masks,” said Edwards. “We're encouraging the customers to wear masks, but we don't believe that we should mandate it because we think there would be a certain enforcement problem with that.”
He added that while some people reject the idea of wearing a mask, recommendations that average citizens wear them are about the well-being of others.
"Some people will assert, well, I have a liberty interest, I shouldn't have to wear a mask if I don't want to and the question there is, think not so much on what you have a right to do, think more about what is the right thing to do,” Edwards said.
The governor said people over 65 or those with chronic underlying health conditions should consider staying home even though the stay-at-home order is being lifted.
"Understand that you are safer at home and get out only when it’s essential for you to do so, and so for that part of our population really things shouldn’t change,” he said.
