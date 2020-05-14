La. Department of Education releases guidance for summer activities, child care during Phase 1

The summer programming guidance details how to adhere to social distancing measures while setting up indoor and outdoor activity areas, how to screen children for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter the facility, how to ensure healthy food preparation and meal service, and how to properly implement isolation measures if a student becomes sick. For example, the guidance includes a requirement to wash hands at arrival, at least every two hours, before and after meals, before and after outdoor activities and at the end of the day.